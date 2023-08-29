Palhinha 'typifies Fulham resilience'

Joao Palhinha celebrates scoring for FulhamReuters

Fulham "will feel very positive" having snatched a point at Arsenal with 10 men on Saturday, says BBC Radio London's Phil Parry.

Joao Palhinha's late equaliser earned a point after defender Calvin Bassey had been sent off earlier in the second half.

Speaking on The Far Post podcast, Parry said: "Arsenal, on the stats, battered them in many respects. But that resilience you expect from Fulham - Palhinha typifies that. The goal was hugely important, but it was his all-round play that was actually important for Fulham, especially having been reduced to 10 men.

"Having been beaten 3-0 by local rivals Brentford the week before, you think 'are they going to lick their wounds?'

"They made a perfect start, and then going 2-1 down against Arsenal - to come away with something will feel very positive from their point of view."

Listen to more analysis on BBC Sounds

Get Fulham news and analysis sent to your device

Related Topics