After another excellent performance from Joao Palhinha against Arsenal, we asked if you think the midfielder will stay or leave the club this season.

Here are some of your answers:

Stephen: Unfortunately, if players want to win medals they will want to move on. Our record is just not good enough to retain the very best.

Simon: The way Palhinha ran to the fans after scoring his goal and repeatedly kissed his Fulham badge certainly didn't look like a player who wants to leave the club. I hope I'm right as I can't think of anyone out there who is better in that position at the moment.

Brian: As with Mitrovic, if the player wants to go then don't hold on, but why then all the badge pointing when he scored if that's the case? He's an outstanding player and is clearly pivotal to their place in the table this season. Even more important is retaining the togetherness and team spirit that the manager has been able to generate.

Steve: Of course we will keep Palhinha. He is very happy at Fulham and nobody is going to pay the £90m+ that he will cost.

