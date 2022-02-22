David Anderson, Bees Tactical Podcast, external

Would you rather have the points on the board or the tools in the box to chase the gap down?

It was an ominously quiet transfer window for Brentford. The January market has been interpreted by the smart thinkers in football as a sub-optimal time to recruit.

Club owners used to the sink-or-swim nature of Premier League run-ins roll the dice and do whatever they can to improve their team, be it new players or a new manager. Some owners change manager more than once.

Watford are some such team and in Roy Hodgson are led by their third manager of the season.

The saying goes you must kiss a few frogs to find your prince and Watford might have just stumbled upon their king.

Hodgson is known for his pragmatic defensive structures, helping his teams to keep games tight and giving his forwards the chance to decide matches and punish opponents when attacking opportunities present themselves.

Brentford’s defence has fallen off a cliff of late and struggles in front of goal have been apparent for most of the season. Conversely, Watford via Hodgson appear to have finally found some defensive structure, and in Sarr, Dennis and King, have an attacking balance going forward lacking from Mbeumo, Toney or Wissa - not forgetting the attacking shackles of 3-5-2 as a formation.

Bees’ season isn’t going to be defined by losses to Arsenal and Manchester United but instead come down to firepower in the tighter games. We put a poll out on the Bees Tactical Twitter page to find out who, between Watford and Brentford, has the stronger set of forwards in the run in.

The result was unanimous in Watford’s favour, which spells trouble for Brentford if the Hornets' defensive improvement is sustained.

Why is so much attention being given to Watford you cry? Shouldn’t we concentrate on ourselves? Brentford can ill afford for teams behind them to improve while they themselves fall back.

That is what appears to be happening in the league and the race for survival begs the question: would you rather have the points on the board or the tools in the box to chase the gap down?