Barrowfield redevelopment gets green light

Celtic have been given approval to transform their Barrowfield training centre into a "state-of-the-art" complex that will house their boys' and girls' academies as well as the women's team.

The club say it represents their "largest infrastructure investment" since the redevelopment of Celtic Park in the late 1990s.

The project - first announced in 2019 - is expected to begin "shortly" and take 12-15 months to complete.

New features will include a revamped indoor arena, artifcial and grass pitches, medical suites, sports science centre and classroom/learning facilities.

Lennoxtown, which opened in 2007, will continue to be the first team and B side's base and is currently undergoing "further improvements".

On the Barrowfield redevelopment, Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell said: “We are delighted to agree this commitment and we are certain it will be an important and positive investment in the club’s future.

“While there were opportunities to develop elsewhere, Celtic was born and has been raised in the east end of the city and it is right that we maintain this presence in the local community, in a place where so many Celtic legends have been made.”