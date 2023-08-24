Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United were beaten in a closed doors match by Burnley at Carrington on Wednesday.

Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Jonny Evans were all involved for United against a strong Burnley side, who didn't have a game last weekend after their trip to Luton was called off as upgrading work at Kenilworth Road is still being completed.

Given United's difficulties in front of goal this season, it will be interesting to see if Martial gets a starting spot against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.