We asked for your thoughts after Kilmarnock went down 4-1 at home to league-leaders Celtic.

Here's what you had to say:

Thomas: It was an inept first 20 minutes - bad passing, marking, ball-watching, etc. Do the basics and build from there, it's simple. If this gets it out of our system then great! Play for the jersey. We have to believe we can stay up, and not give up!