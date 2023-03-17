'Talented, humble & a hard worker' - Robson's praise for Duk

Duk is looking to add to his 13-goal haul so far in an impressive debut campaign for Aberdeen this weekend.

And caretaker boss Barry Robson says the 23-year-old Dons attacker was the work ethic and temperament to match his talent.

"The best players I ever played with, were always humble and good human beings, he is one of them," said Robson.

"He wants to do well, he is a talented boy and anything you ask him to do in training he does it.

"He is good about the place, that is important for any young player, be humble, be a good team-mate, bring your ability when you can and work hard for your club.

"He does all those things and that is the biggest compliment I can give him.

"I’ve seen a lot of talented boys that don’t want to work, that don’t want to run, they think it is all about them.

"He is not one of them, he wants to be a good team-mate, he wants to do well for the club and he wants to score goals."

