Real Betis v Man Utd: Team news

Manchester United will be without Antony for their Europa League last-16 second leg against Real Betis.

The 23-year-old forward missed training on Wednesday through illness and has not travelled with the 21-man squad.

United boss Erik ten Hag said Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes will play despite each being one card away from a ban.

The Dutchman will also be without Anthony Martial and long-term absentees Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen as well as Argentina youngster Alejandro Garnacho, who ten Hag said has a "serious" injury.

Predict United's starting XI