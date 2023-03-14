Manchester United will not risk a protracted pursuit of Tottenham’s Harry Kane in the summer, with the prospect of dealing with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy meaning they are focusing on alternative options, including Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic. (ESPN), external

However, Tottenham have no intention of selling Kane this summer and will instead look to agree a new contract with the England captain. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Spurs are interested in Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, 30, and may make an offer for the Argentina goalkeeper in the coming weeks. (TyC Sports, via Goal), external

Finally, Fulham boss Marco Silva is emerging as the top contender to replace Antonio Conte as Tottenham coach. (Sun), external

