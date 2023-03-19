Haksabanovic aims to give Celtic boss 'a headache'

Sead Haksabanovic thinks his extra training is paying off and hopes his two goals in three games off the bench is giving Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou a selection "headache".

The 23-year-old Montenegro winger grabbed his seventh goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 win at home to Hibernian.

"I give my all in training every day," he told BBC Scotland when asked about his impact as a substitute and desire for more game time under the Australian. "I keep working hard - extra training after the training.

"I've got confidence now when I've been coming on. The coach, my team-mates and the staff are pushing me forward.

"He's the boss and decides who is going to play. The only thing I want to do is give him a headache, but I'm enjoying myself out there and, when I get game time, I'm trying to do my best out of it."

Hibs took the lead despite an early red card only for Celtic to stage one of their regular strong finishes.

"When they got the goal, they only focused about slowing the game down and defending the box," Haksabanovic added.

"That's a bit annoying always, but we have our game style - that we want to do it quick - so we tried to do that and, in the end we got the win. The quality we have out there shows that, no matter what they do, we can get the win.

"We stay calm and focused on the game plan. We don't have to focus on what they do."