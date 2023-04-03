Your thoughts on Saturday's game

We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester.

Here are some of your comments:

Crystal Palace fans

Paul: Brilliant tenacity from the boys. All round great attacking performance. Obviously Eze was great, as well as Zaha. I think that the best player was Edouard, who may not have had a chance to score, but instead he was phenomenal at controlling the game and instigating attacks. Seems that Palace have more confidence so hopefully we can repeat.

Lenny: The Royvelution is here, Eze was free to play his game, Odsonne got stuck in and showed quality, Schlupp's best game by far. Leicester's defence and keeper kept them in it. Excitement is back.

Andy: A good win that Palace deserved after a first half where again poor finishing meant that Leicester were still in the game and Palace were not leading, at least 2-0. But credit to the team even though they went behind, they kept going forward and got their just reward. Hopefully now Palace can kick on and end the season strongly.

Keith: Dominant performance by Palace - though I would have expected much the same under Vieira against a poor Leicester. Perhaps a more forward-looking Eze was the difference - combined well with Olise. Great pass spot by Ayew at the death!

Billy: Roy Hodgson was unfairly derided by fans for his "Royball" tactics in his first incarnation as manager. However, it made us truly hard to beat and got results. He seems to have instilled a new urgency (sadly lacking under Vieira) into the team that saw a plethora of attempts on goal with many on target. If this is Royball, let's have more of it!