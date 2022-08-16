We asked you for your thoughts on Liverpool's start to the new season and whether there's any cause for concern.

Here are some of your comments:

Gary: Overall the performance against Palace was good. However, until Trent Alexander-Arnold was pushed further forward after the sending off, there was very little creative spark and far, far too much aimless aerial bombardment of the Crystal Palace box. Both Salah and Robertson looked way off their best. My feeling is that we'll draw against Manchester United too. They will be desperate to win.

Jake: I'm not worried. We’re beginning a transition phase after Mane departed. It's going to take time for Nunez to settle and adjust to the English game, and for Diaz to absorb a lot of the responsibility to provide and contribute a decent goal return. Our issue is with keeping players fit. We have a very injury-prone midfield which is what will hinder us.

Michael: We have now dropped four points in games we should have won. Our main problem is in midfield, we are not strong enough and there is no vision. We need to look at options urgently.

Jim: I think the way Liverpool play has been sussed by some of the other teams in the Premier League. Maybe a change in formation would help and we could do with a class midfielder to open up defences.

Jason: There's obviously been a shift in formation with a recognised striker, which is a different prospect for other players' mindset. The big question over everyone though is will Nunez suit the system? Our ageing midfield needs addressing, with creative (experienced) central attacking midfielders to give more options to the front three.