Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

More than nine in 10 Everton fans say they want a dedicated supporters' body to advise the club’s board on key matters, according to the results of a survey of almost 10,000 fans.

The poll was commissioned after the proposed European Super League in April in a move the club said would ensure that Everton fans’ voices “were heard”.

Results will also be used by chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale as part of her role in the government’s fan review, led by Tracey Crouch MP.

Everton’s leadership was strongly endorsed with nine in 10 fans saying they felt positive about decisions made in the interest of the club and supporters.

But after 97% said Everton’s opposition to a Super League matched their own, 89% said they had "concerns" about the future of the English game and eight in 10 said they would back an independent regulatory body for football.

Barrett-Baxendale said: “While our own decision-making and governance scored highly from fans in this survey, I am determined to ensure we continue to work hard to improve and develop what we do as a club to listen and engage with every Evertonian.”