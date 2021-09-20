Frank on team news, Oldham preparation and being 'humble'
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford host Oldham Athletic in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from the Bees boss:
Brentford have no fresh injury concerns and Shandon Baptiste is the only player unavailable after his red card against Wolves;
Frank confirmed he will make changes on Tuesday but said the starting line-up will contain international players and there will be a “strong bench”;
He said the “mood is really good” and insisted the Bees have “watched as much of Oldham as we did Wolves”;
Oldham come to Brentford Community Stadium bottom of the English Football League but Frank said “nothing is easy”, adding: “Of course we are favourites, but I know that Oldham can hurt us";
And on that subject of not being complacent, Frank added: “Twelve years ago we were in League Two. If one day we forget to be humble or forget to do the basic stuff, that is the day you aren’t going to go any further."