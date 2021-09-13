Tuchel on injuries, focusing on tomorrow & half a Champions League
- Published
Thomas Tuchel has concluded his news conference looking ahead to Chelsea's Champions League opener against Zenit St Petersburg.
Here are the key lines from the Blues boss:
Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante will both miss the match. Kante has made it through two training sessions, but "this game comes a bit too early so we decided to give him another session so he can be absolutely fit for Tottenham";
Tuchel says winning the Champions League last season ranks among his greatest achievements but that it "feels like a long time ago" and "we are all focused on tomorrow";
He adds: "It is necessary to forget it and start from scratch and this is what I feel and demand from everyone else" - before also describing winning as "addictive";
When asked if Chelsea can defend their trophy, Tuchel says: "The target is to reach our own top level. If we do this anything is possible";
He also says it does not feel like he as only won "half a Champions League" after taking over last season with the Blues already having qualified out of their group. He concludes: "Hopefully I can prove to you all that I can make it all the way."