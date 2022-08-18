Steve Cooper says on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been equally as impressive off the pitch as he has on it since joining Nottingham Forest on loan.

Reflecting on his penalty save and overall display in the win over West Ham, Cooper said: "A goalkeeper is always going to have games where they can be one of the standout players and Dean’s obviously shown that last Sunday.

"It was an important role that he ended up playing and a massive contribution in us getting the result that we got. Sometimes you need your keeper to be called upon more than you’d like but when they do, if they can play at the level he did last week then that is an asset to the team.

"I don’t want him to be saving penalties every week and making world-class saves, but he’s shown that if he is needed then he can perform at a really high level.

"I’m really pleased with not only how he played last week, but his contribution to being part of what we are trying to do. From the first time I met him he was very keen on coming and he's really got among the collective of who we want to be here.

"It’s a good start, but his and mine and everyone else’s focus is playing well again at the weekend and for him to keep a clean sheet."

On whether he is surprised Manchester United allowed Henderson to leave on loan, Cooper added: "It’s not something I’m thinking about. Once we knew there was a chance of him coming we focused on trying to make it happen and we did that.

"My focus is his day-to-day work at Nottingham Forest and what impact he can have on the team. Of course he is a loan player but we treat him like he is our own.

"If he does well for us which we hope he does then there are a lot of people benefitting from it but the most important is himself and Nottingham Forest."