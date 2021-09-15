Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad are a "formidable unit", says former Arsenal right-back Lee Dixon.

Tuchel made five changes for Tuesday's Champions League win over Zenit St Petersburg, with Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta returning to the side.

"Injuries can happen, things can happen - but with the strength of the squad, you think they can take a few injuries and still be able to churn out a very good side every week," Dixon said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

When you look at the squad, they’ve got a very very strong one, and the bench tonight is very impressive.

"The system works; they all enjoy it. They know what they’re doing."

