H﻿arry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

After back-to-back defeats, the good feeling around Southampton’s season has slowly started to diminish.

Victories over Leicester and Chelsea put the Saints in good stead, but defeats by a winless Wolves and a struggling Aston Villa have raised questions once again.

Many associate Southampton’s dip in form with the injury to new signing Romeo Lavia. James Ward-Prowse and Ibrahima Diallo do not look compatible in a midfield two, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles not quite ready to start for his new side.

As a result, the Southampton hierarchy should have thought about keeping Oriol Romeu.

Now at Girona, the Spanish ball-winner was an ever-present under Ralph Hasenhuttl and had just one year left on his contract. The ever-professional 30-year-old would have been perfect at settling in his successor, as well as filling in when needed.

At the end of the season, the former Barcelona man could have had a deserving send-off from the Southampton fanbase with plenty of offers on the table, having tutored Lavia and Maitland-Niles throughout the campaign.

Instead, the hopes of Southampton’s season seem to be in the hands of Lavia, unless Maitland-Niles adapts quickly.