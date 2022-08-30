Freeman targets cup win to spark Utd revival

Full-back Kieran Freeman admits Dundee United are stumped for answers to their dreadful slump - but is targeting League Cup progress to spark a revival.

United suffered a record home defeat in Sunday's 9-0 drubbing by Celtic, making it 24 goals conceded in their current run of five straight defeats ahead of Wednesday's League Cup second-round tie at Livingston.

When asked what has gone wrong, Freeman, 22, said: "None of us know. We are working hard to fix that.

"Nobody wants to be on that pitch - or even watching that. It was horrible. We just need to work hard and slowly get things right.

"It was a terrible day. Everyone in there knows that was shocking and for fans to pay their money and watch that, we are wasting everyone's time.

"We have got a game now on Wednesday and the only way we can even begin to put that right is by getting a win and staying in the cup.

"The minimum we can do is show that we are fighting and at least put some effort in and hopefully we can get a win and pay back the fans a little bit."