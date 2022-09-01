‘Fulham need a couple more signings to keep Silva smiling’

Dan Crawford, Hammy End, external

Fulham’s transfer window – as ever – has been a bit of a slow burner.

Two stellar summer additions, in the shape of Joao Palhinha and Bernd Leno, have already shown genuine top tier quality but Marco Silva seems frustrated at the slow pace of the club’s recruitment.

The head coach has done brilliantly to make Fulham so competitive in the Premier League despite a lack of bodies and injuries to Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon.

A winger and a centre-forward, to act as an understudy to the red-hot Aleksandar Mitrovic, are vital, while Silva is still eager to add another attack-minded midfielder.

Fulham might have been able to hold on for a famous win at Arsenal – which would have been the club’s first – had Silva been able to call on experienced substitutes. He has had to fill the bench with youngsters and, while teenage striker Jay Stansfield has taken his chance superbly, that lack of depth could doom any plan to build on Fulham’s fabulous August.

Fulham like a busy deadline day – and they’ll need a couple more signings to keep Silva smiling.