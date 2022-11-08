Hibernian 0-2 Ross County: What did the manager say?

Ross County boss Malky Mackay: "I'm delighted for the players because they've been playing so well for the last few weeks and not quite getting the rewards.

"To keep a clean sheet and score twice is great and so is the bravery we showed in the first half to get on the ball so much shows the confidence they have.

"We made the place quiet and that helps us.

"Victor Loturi is still adapting to the intensity of the Scottish game and you can see his calmness in possession, while he had to do the ugly stuff in the second half."