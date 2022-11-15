Wotherspoon 'so proud' of World Cup call-up

St Johnstone midfielder D﻿avid Wotherspoon says his World Cup call-up by Canada "still hasn't sunk in".

T﻿he 32-year-old aims to add to his 10-cap tally by making his World Cup debut in Qatar where Canada face Belgium, Croatia and Morocco in Group F.

"What an unbelievable couple days it’s been!" Wotherspoon said on Twitter.

"I want to thank everyone for the kind messages and support I have received. It’s been overwhelming.

"I’m very grateful and so proud to be in this position, it still hasn’t sunk in yet. Thank you! Let’s do this."