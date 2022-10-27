I﻿n the latest episode of The Footballer's Football podcast, the panel discuss Callum Wilson's goal against Tottenham and whether it should have stood.

W﻿hile West Ham's Michail Antonio said VAR needs to be more consistent, Wilson said it was nice to have a decision go his way.

"How is it not a goal? I don’t understand," said the Magpies striker.

"The ball’s gone over the top, I’m looking at the ball, I turn, Lloris is running at me. I stop, slam on the brakes, he touches the ball and jumps into me. What do you want me to do? I’m playing on. When you run into a brick wall, you bounce off. I couldn’t get out the way.

"At the end of the day, Lloris ran into me. The facts are, I looked up, a man’s there, I can’t go anywhere, he’s ran into me, bounced off me, goal.

"A few weeks ago, against [Manchester] United, we should have had a penalty. It’s nice to actually have a decision go our way. I do think goalkeepers get a lot of protection a lot of the time. If that’s in the box, he probably gets a free-kick. It’s because it’s out of the box and he’s sprinting at me.

"He’s steaming out, controls it and jumps into me. I just played to the whistle basically, as you’re always taught. The VAR can’t overrule the referee’s decision because he’s got a great view of it.

"I’m running on to the ball, thinking I might get a one-on-one. I kind of knew he might be in close proximity. When you do your research on a goalkeeper, you’ll see their starting position and what they tend to do. I knew he was going to be out of his goal, so if he comes to me, I can hopefully touch it around him.

"As I’ve looked up, he’s there, we’ve had the contact. For me, it’s about, 'right, shoot as quickly as you can'. You know there’s players that are going to be running to the goal-line to clear it. It was about the quickest way to get a clean shot which, for me, was touching it with my right foot onto my left and then hitting it.

"Players were like, ‘do you think it’s going to stand?’ I was like, how would it not?"

