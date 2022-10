Australia right-back Ryan Strain and striker Eamonn Brophy are available for St Mirren after injury, while winger Jonah Ayunga returns from suspension.

But forward Toyosi Olusanya remains out with a broken toe.

Kilmarnock midfielder duo Liam Donnelly and Fraser Murray have moved closer to a return but miss out again.

Forward Scott Robinson is still a few weeks away from fitness.

Read Scottish Premiership previews in full here.