Wolves finalise backroom staff
- Published
Wolves have confirmed Tony Roberts and Borja De Alba Alonso will form part of Julen Lopetegui's backroom staff.
Goalkeeping coach Roberts and fitness coach Alonso will complete the Spaniard's staff, after six members were confirmed in roles following his appointment last month.
Pablo Sanz (assistant head coach), Juan Peinado (assistant coach), Oscar Caro (fitness coach), Edu Rubio (first-team coach), Fran Garagarza (technical advisor) and Daniel Lopetegui (performance analyst) complete Lopetegui’s team.