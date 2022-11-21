Monday’s gossip column suggested David Moyes was eyeing up a bid for Sevilla’s Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

But who is the Morocco forward? And would he be a good fit for West Ham?

Well, if Moyes wants someone to solve their lack of goals at the top of the pitch, then he may need to look elsewhere.

After a promising 2020-21 season saw En-Nesyri score 24 goals in 52 games, he only hit the target five times in 23 La Liga games last season and has yet to get off the mark in 10 appearances so far this campaign.

He does however have big-game pedigree for his country, scoring in the World Cup in 2018 against Spain as well as in the Africa Cup of Nations.

H﻿e also scored twice in Sevilla's disappointing Champions League showing this autumn.

Similar to Gianluca Scamacca, the 25-year-old likes a shot – from anywhere – and is a physical presence in the forward line.

West Ham already have that type of striker in Michail Antonio, suggesting En-Nesyri may not be the solution to fire them up the Premier League table.

M﻿orocco begin their World Cup Group F campaign against Croatia on Wednesday at 10:00 GMT.