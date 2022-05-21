Erik ten Hag would surely appreciate a run at the Europa League over the Europa Conference League in his first season as Manchester United boss.

To be certain, United need to win at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

So who should Ralf Rangnick select in his final line-up?

Two weeks will have passed since that abject defeat at Brighton, so should he ring the changes or does this game offer that XI a chance at redemption?

It's time to pick your United line-up to face Crystal Palace