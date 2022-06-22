Double exit in changing of Hibs guard

Paul McGinn's departure from Hibernian to Motherwell so soon after a belated first cap for Scotland - and the announcement of a new one-year contract extension - is a strange one on the surface.

But it is an indication of new manager Lee Johnson's determination to build his own squad.

McGinn's new deal was triggered automatically because of his number of appearances last season, but the 31-year-old left on the same day as Luton Town-bound goalkeeper Matt Macey in the search for more likely first-team starts.

Macey obviously saw himself being relegated from first choice on the arrival of former Scotland international David Marshall.

Meanwhile, not even the disappointment of loanee Harry Clarke's recall by Arsenal could guarantee a place for McGinn, despite that international recognition in September.

Lewis Miller, 10 years his junior, has been added from Central Coast Mariners to compete with Chris Cadden for a right-sided berth.

In central defence, 22-year-old Rocky Bushiri's loan from Norwich City has been made permanent and Kyle McClelland has arrived from Rangers, albeit the 20-year-old starts in the development squad.

And you imagine yet more reinforcements are planned by Johnson, who appears to be banking on youth, ahead of the new season.