Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

The club statement read: "It is impossible to put into words just how important Stuart [Dallas] is to Leeds United on and off the field." But head coach Jesse Marsch had already found them within an hour of the versatile player fracturing his leg against Manchester City.

"We will miss him very much because he is, in many ways, the heart and soul of the group and one of the guys that I think is always at the forefront in terms of being a leader, and someone who can stand up to big challenges," said Marsch.

Those challenges have now been intensified by victories for United's closest relegation rivals Burnley and Everton over the weekend, and with a trip to Champions League-chasing Arsenal up next.

Dallas' close friend and captain Liam Cooper missed the entire game on Saturday with a knee problem picked up in the warm-up. The extent of the injury is not yet certain.

The pair of them have made more than 500 appearances for the club and their shared experience has been essential to the climb back into the top flight.

Cooper's recent return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines coincided with Leeds' first two clean sheets since November, when he was also in the side before requiring hamstring surgery.

United's campaign has been riddled with injuries - and crucial ones at that. But this is new territory because it means, for the first time since returning to the Premier League, Dallas' name will not be in the starting line-up at the Emirates.

