'A dream fulfilled'
Liverpool midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner is among a group of players who have confirmed their exit from the club after their contracts expired.
The 21-year-old made three appearances for the Reds but leaves on the same day as the likes of Divock Origi and Ben Woodburn.
On Instagram, Dixon-Bonner posted an image of himself being embraced by manager Jurgen Klopp and wrote: "You believed in me when not many did, I’ll forever be grateful! Thank you Boss."
The time I have spent at Liverpool Football Club has been special. Coming as a boy with a dream to play for the club I supported from birth to then leaving as a young man having fulfilled that dream.— Elijah Dixon-Bonner (@edixonbonner99) June 9, 2022
The time has come where I believe the best choice for my future is to move on. pic.twitter.com/pwgSCDBaCa