Transfer news: Richarlison turns down Gunners move

Everton's Richarlison has turned down an approach to join Arsenal this summer - with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur said to be the preferred destinations for the 25-year-old Brazil forward. (UOL, via Liverpool Echo), external

Meanwhile, Manchester City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 25, wants to join the Gunners to be reunited with boss Mikel Arteta, who was previously the assistant manager at Etihad Stadium. (Evening Standard), external

Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with Arsenal, says he will decide on his future later in the summer. The 23-year-old has confirmed he is aware of interest from clubs in England and Spain. (Standard), external

Leeds United winger Raphinha, 25, is a summer target for the Gunners and Tottenham, amid concerns Barcelona will be unable to fund a deal for the Brazil international. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Midfielder Lucas Torreira will return to Arsenal after Fiorentina decided not to make his loan deal permanent. (Standard), external

