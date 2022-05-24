Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Rating: 2/10

Best performance: West Ham 2-3 Leeds. Jack Harrison’s performance sticks out after he scored three goals in our biggest scalp of the season and it reignited some of the belief in the squad.

Player of the season: Raphinha. He’s had his critics and games where you felt he’s gone missing a bit, but almost doubling his tally from last season and dragging us through at times, you have to give it to him. His religious promise to walk on his knees as well as dancing with the fans shows you what it meant to him. An outstanding talent.

Player whose time is up: We’ve seen a lot of this squad perform better than they have this season but I’ll give this one to Tyler Roberts. Never repaid the faith of Marcelo Bielsa in the Premier League in the way Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood have done so a loan to the Championship feels like the canny move for Roberts to get some confidence.

Opposition player you’d love at your team: Realistically, Emmanuel Dennis or Ismaila Sarr as I thought they were excellent for Watford and could be available after relegation. Unrealistically, Kevin de Bruyne or N’Golo Kante as Leeds have needed more engines in the midfield.

Happy with your manager? I am happy for Jesse Marsch that he gets a chance to embed his philosophies away from the peril of a relegation scrap. Following Bielsa was a near-impossible job, but he’s kept us up and earned a chance.

Lessons learned for next season: On the pitch, keep it simple. We looked best when passing the ball and moving and performed worst when constantly giving the ball away by trying impossible killer passes on no confidence. Off the pitch, investment is needed. The right investment and a bigger squad is essential in the Premier League because if you get a few bad injuries and don’t have the depth you will get punished.

