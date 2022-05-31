We wanted to hear from Liverpool fans after the agony of Saturday's Champions League final defeat and then then pride at Sunday's parade.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Mark: I've never been prouder of my football club that I've supported for over 45 years. We were one result and one cup win from an amazing quadruple. Still two trophies in the cabinet and LFC women's team also won their league. It's a great time be Liverpool fan. We will come again. We are no longer doubters, we are believers.

Nigel: Football is about entertainment, not just winning. We, Liverpool fans, have been entertained to extraordinary levels this year. Even on the last day of the season, we could have pulled off an unlikely win - and in the Champions League final, we outplayed Real Madrid, conquerors of PSG, Bayern and Manchester City. What a season!

Susan: Liverpool had a great season. I love this team. Woke up on Sunday morning and it hurt, but then I travelled to Liverpool for the parade and the togetherness of the fans has definitely made us feel better. Best fans in the world.

Pete: A disappointing end to an unbelievable season. But overall it's still been a great success. To be so close to football immortality... the lads and all the staff can be very very proud.