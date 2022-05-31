You cannot overstate Sadio Mane's importance to Liverpool and it would be a "massive blow" to the club if he was to leave, says former Premier League winner Chris Sutton.

The Senegal forward hinted he would stay at Anfield, but added that he would reveal his decision after the Champions League final.

Mane, 30, has been linked with Bayern Munich and Barcelona, as he enters the final year of his contract.

"If you’re Liverpool, you don’t want to sell him for any amount," ex-Blackburn Rovers striker Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"They would bounce back strongly with Mane still in a Liverpool shirt. I’m not saying he is irreplaceable, because Klopp’s recruitment has been excellent, but Liverpool’s level of consistency has been down to that forward line.

"Mane has been so versatile - he plays off the left, centrally in that false nine position - and I think they would struggle to replace him like for like really quickly.

"I can’t think of another player who would come in quickly and do the job he has done. I think it would be a massive blow to Liverpool if he left."

How much of a blow would Mane leaving be to the Reds? Is there a potential replacement out there? Have your say here

Hear more on Mane's potential exit from 27'00 on BBC Sounds