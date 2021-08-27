Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Both of these teams have not been tested in their first two games but we are all looking at one battle in this contest - Virgil van Dijk up against Romelu Lukaku. That is going to be a really interesting one between two top-class players.

It all depends on what service Lukaku gets; the best players in the world cannot play well without decent service and Liverpool will be working on trying to stop that. It will be difficult for the Belgium forward, but there is no doubt he is a first-class signing.

He is really suited to the Premier League, and a Chelsea team that have a good chance of winning the title will be set up around him.

This will be a very tight game and Chelsea are strong defensively too, but the Blues will take a draw now. We won't get open football because you don't want to give anything away. It is still early in the season but if Chelsea win at Anfield, it is a massive statement.

Tom's prediction: I'm hoping for a Liverpool win but I actually think we will see a high-scoring draw. 2-2

