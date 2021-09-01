Thomas Mallows, BBC Sport

Years of lavish spending with minimal return finally caught up with Everton this summer, with manager Rafael Benitez and director of football Marcel Brands having to operate within a strict budget to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

That was reflected in a quiet deadline day that saw just one player come in – Salomon Rondon on a free transfer. It is a solid if unspectacular signing, but he is familiar with the league and knows the manager well. He will provide valuable back-up to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Moise Kean’s return to Juventus will help reduce the wage bill as the Toffees attempt to balance the books, with the Italian club set to make the move permanent at the end of the two-year loan. However, James Rodriguez and his hefty wage did not move on, despite the Colombian not appearing to be in Benitez’s plans. It will be interesting to see what role he plays in the squad over the next few months.

The biggest source of frustration is the failure once more to bring in a new right-back to act as a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman, who turns 33 in October. And the decision to let Niels Nkounkou join Standard Liege on loan also leaves them short of cover in the left-back position.

It means Everton must cross their fingers and hope they get lucky with injuries as the squad looks perilously thin in key areas - a price to pay for their largesse in the transfer market over recent seasons.