Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I was impressed with the result at half-time. We could have played better. We were not as sharp as we can be.

"From time to time there were heavy legs and sloppy in passing. But we overcame the difficult moments with quality and luck. We controlled the match in the second half. There's still room to improve."

On Romelu Lukaku: "We don't expect too much. We know his profile but we did not give him too much information of how to play for us. He has his strengths and he linked up well with Mount and Havertz today.

"Now we can work on the details. He scored and was always dangerous. He adds something to our game. We can play more direct. He is experienced enough now to be clever on the field."