Watford v Wolves: Last time out

Watford host Wolves in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

The teams faced each other on New Year's Day in 2020, with Watford earning a battling 2-1 win at Vicarage Road - their third in five matches under new boss Nigel Pearson.

Gerard Deulofeu's low strike put the hosts ahead and the Spanish winger also set up Abdoulaye Doucoure, whose shot took a deflection off Conor Coady and sailed into the top corner.

And the Hornets hung on for victory despite Pedro Neto making it 2-1 and being reduced to 10 men for the final 19 minutes following Christian Kabasele's red card.

Wolves, who had only lost twice in their previous 15 league games, pressed for an equaliser, as keeper Ben Foster saved Matt Doherty's header and Ruben Neves fired over in stoppage time.

Victory lifted Watford to a point from Premier League safety with Pearson's 10-point haul eclipsing the combined total of his predecessors Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores that season.