Clarets matched Leeds at own game

Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

Leeds' unending energy levels and the physical demands of Marcelo Bielsa's management style have been well-documented since the Argentine took charge at Elland Road in 2018.

But on Sunday at Turf Moor they came up against a Burnley side just as willing to run every metre, chase every ball and contest every challenge.

It was a long way removed from the last meeting between the sides just three months ago when Leeds overran their hosts 4-0 in a fairly meaningless end-of-season affair.

Chris Wood continues to shoulder the goalscoring burden for Burnley but a first point on the board and the signing of Lyon forward Maxwel Cornet are reasons for optimism for Clarets fans.