Brighton v Watford: Confirmed team news

Watford's Xisco Munoz makes one change from the side which beat Aston Villa 3-2 in their season opener, with Imran Louza starting in place of Juraj Kucka, who is not in the squad.

Joshua King has recovered from a groin problem and makes the bench.

Watford XI: Bachmann, Etebo, Ekong, Louza, Cleverley, Masina, Sema, Cathcart, Sarr, Dennis, Kabasele

Subs: Foster, Ngakia, Rose, King, Deeney, Fletcher, Hernandez, Sierralta, Baah