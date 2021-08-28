Brighton v Everton: Confirmed team news

Brighton boss Graham Potter makes just one change from last week's win over Watford, with Jakub Moder replacing Solly March after the Pole's impressive display in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win at Cardiff.

Neal Maupay, who scored in the first two games of the season, has recovered from a shoulder injury to lead the Seagulls attack.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Gross, Bissouma, Lallana, Moder, Trossard, Allister, Maupay.

Subs: Steele, Connolly, Mwepu, Alzate, Welbeck, Zeqiri, Roberts, Richards, Veltman.