Frank on resisting Ronaldo, reuniting with Watkins & signings
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match away against Aston Villa, who are managed by former Bees boss Dean Smith.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
There are no new injury worries but midfielders Mathias Jensen and Shandon Baptiste will be assessed;
Frank is happy with the squad and isn't "desperate" for new signings but hasn't ruled out making additions as they are always "aware of the market";
He jokes that signing legendary striker Ronaldo wouldn’t fit the Brentford business model as the re-sale value would not be big;
Frank praises Villa's former Bees striker Ollie Watkins, who he still texts once in a while. It was a sad moment when he moved and Watkins was in tears when he left;
Brentford's unbeaten start to the season has pleased Frank, who says they are in a good place but "there are bits we can do better".