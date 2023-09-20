Brighton's first Premier League signing Pascal Gross says he never expected Albion to qualify for Europe.

The newly capped Germany international joined Albion upon promotion in 2017 and is thrilled to be embarking upon a Europa League campaign with the club.

"When I came here, I never thought that we could go this far," he said. "It is incredible the way we have grown, especially in the last year. Our development has been very good but we want to keep going, to keep pushing.

"We have a good team, a good manager, a good idea of how we want to play and we know where we want to go. We are very confident and want to win."

Gross also reserved special praise for boss Roberto de Zerbi for his role in transforming the Seagulls.

"I speak for everyone when I say we are really happy to work with him," Gross said. "Every player has improved, and we have improved as a team.

"He has made us believe we can achieve something big. And we're still hungry - every player, the manager, the whole staff. That's the secret."