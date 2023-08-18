Old Firm tickets row escalates - gossip

Celtic have turned down 708 tickets for the first Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox on 3 September, while Rangers will demand that Celtic honour their obligation to provide an away allocation for the next return fixture. (Glasgow Times)

Celtic are set to tell Rangers and the SPFL there is no chance away fans will be allowed into Parkhead for the December derby. (Daily Record)

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry questions whether Rangers could afford Ronnie Edwards and says the League One club has turned down bids from the Premier League for the England Under-20 defender. (Daily Record)

Millwall manager Gary Rowett hopes defender Jake Cooper, linked with Rangers, will sign a contract extension. (South London Press)

