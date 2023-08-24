Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma is the subject of interest from Celtic, with a £3.5m bid being launched. (Mail - subscription), external

Celtic are now favourites to sign their former player, Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, from Arsenal. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Celtic remain hopeful midfielder Reo Hatate will agree a new contract. (Record), external

Matt O'Riley insists players do not understand the "magnitude" of Celtic until they join the club. (Scotsman), external

