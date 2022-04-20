On the search for a new manager, he said: "I spoke to the chairman and I’ve been asked to prepare for this game. Anything that happens after that, I'm sure you’ll be the first to know."

Injured midfielder Ashley Westwood is going to see a surgeon later on Wednesday and Jackson said: "We want to try and put a smile on his face when he turns the TV on tomorrow."

He said Ben Mee won't feature on Thursday or on Sunday against Wolves, but "fingers crossed he will be back before the end of the season".

Reflecting on the draw with West Ham, Jackson said: "If you had been in the dressing room before the game then you would see how much it meant to them. They were really disappointed they hadn't come away with more."

He added: "There was a lot of pressure on that group on Sunday, a lot of people asking questions - but they performed well."

On the fight for Premier League survival, Jackson said: "This group is an experienced group, they know what they need to do. They’re fighting and they’re ready."