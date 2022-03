Naby Keita has pulled out of the Guinea squad for their upcoming friendlies due to a knee injury.

The midfielder featured in Liverpool's FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday but was substituted in the second half.

Guinea are due to play against South Africa on Friday and Zambia on Tuesday.

Keita's withdrawal comes days after manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold will be out for several weeks with a hamstring problem.