Ped, Toffee TV, external

Wednesday's game against Burnley is our biggest since the late 90s. There is so much stacked on it.

The club does not generate money. In fact, it's a club that's haemorrhaging money. The only thing keeping us afloat is what we get from TV. We're talking about another Sunderland here. It's a really desperate situation when you are spending someone else's money.

People keep expecting us to suddenly become good, but if you look at the results since October, statistically we are the worst team in the Premier League.

I haven't a clue if Frank Lampard is the right manager. Nothing seems to be changing, but that's not his fault. It's such a poorly assembled squad, and the fact Mason Holgate was playing in midfield as part of a two shows where we are as a team.

He has tried everything and nothing seems to work. The club is a mess from top to bottom and I can't see any light at the moment.

I'm really worried some of our players will crumble on Wednesday. We're going to Burnley hoping to get a point? What a pathetic state we're in.

