Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Chelsea have rejected a bid worth a reported £40m from West Ham United for midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher, 23, has two years left on his Stamford Bridge contract and is currently on the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

The Chelsea academy graduate enjoyed a successful loan spell at Crystal Palace in 2021-22, winning player of the season and making his England debut.

He made his Blues debut last season and went on to score three goals in 45 appearances.

Chelsea's ownership group has been trying to avoid letting players enter the last two years of their contracts, a situation that played out with Mason Mount's £55m move to Manchester United.

Chelsea like Gallagher but accept there is a chance he could leave.