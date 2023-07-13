'One of Redknapp's little gems' - West Ham's worst value signings

We asked you for the worst value signings West Ham have ever made.

You didn't hold back on your replies.

Here are some of your picks:

Adi: At the moment, because of the money spent on him, I would have to say Gianluca Scamacca. I hope he comes to fruition. There have been some shockers, though, such as Boogers, Nsereko and Kieron Dyer.

Karl: In recent years, we’ve struggled to get any value out of big-ticket buys. Felipe Anderson, Sebastien Haller and Gianluca Scamacca all massively underperformed at West Ham, despite doing well at other clubs.

Nigel: Freddie Ljungberg. He may be an Arsenal legend but he was so bad for us. We paid him £10 million to go away after three games!

Mark: Surely it has to be Savio Nsereko from Brescia for approximately £9 million. 10 games and no goals later, he was sold to Fiorentina for just over £2 million. Also Manuel da Costa, it was a shame his career never panned out. But he was just the most baffling West Ham signing.

Dave: Our worst ever signing? The legendary Marco Boogers. He was one of Harry Redknapp's little gems, which he unearthed every now and then.

