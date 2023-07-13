We asked you for the worst value signings West Ham have ever made.

You didn't hold back on your replies.

Here are some of your picks:

Adi: At the moment, because of the money spent on him, I would have to say Gianluca Scamacca. I hope he comes to fruition. There have been some shockers, though, such as Boogers, Nsereko and Kieron Dyer.

Karl: In recent years, we’ve struggled to get any value out of big-ticket buys. Felipe Anderson, Sebastien Haller and Gianluca Scamacca all massively underperformed at West Ham, despite doing well at other clubs.

Nigel: Freddie Ljungberg. He may be an Arsenal legend but he was so bad for us. We paid him £10 million to go away after three games!

Mark: Surely it has to be Savio Nsereko from Brescia for approximately £9 million. 10 games and no goals later, he was sold to Fiorentina for just over £2 million. Also Manuel da Costa, it was a shame his career never panned out. But he was just the most baffling West Ham signing.

Dave: Our worst ever signing? The legendary Marco Boogers. He was one of Harry Redknapp's little gems, which he unearthed every now and then.